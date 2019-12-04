House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) seared Donald Trump as he opened his committee’s hearing on the president’s impeachment over the Ukraine scandal.

Nadler said “the facts are undisputed” as he began by recalling the efforts by Trump and his allies to pressure the Ukrainian government into investigating the president’s foes. Nadler continued to bash the president by saying he engaged in “extraordinary and unprecedented steps to cover up his efforts,” and he also slammed Trump’s “vicious” attacks on the officials who testified on the scandal before the House Intelligence Committee.

Throughout the opener, Nadler drew a connection between the Ukraine scandal and Robert Mueller’s investigation of obstruction of justice and Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“The president’s pattern of behavior becomes clear,” Nadler said. “President Trump welcomed foreign interference in the 2016 election. He demanded it for the 2020 election. In both cases, he got caught, and in both cases, he did everything in his power to prevent the American people from learning the truth about his conduct.”

Nadler went on to invoke the history of America’s creation, saying “the patriots who founded our country were not fearful men. They fought a war, they witnessed terrible violence, they overthrew a king. As they met to frame our constitutions, those patriots still feared one threat above all: foreign interference in our elections. They had just opposed a tyrant. They were deeply worried we would lose our new-found liberty not through a war…but through corruption from within.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

