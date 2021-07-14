Jerry O’Connell is the new co-host of The Talk.

The actor — who has previously guest-hosted the program — made his big debut as permanent co-host on the daytime talk show Wednesday with a Rocky-style montage.

🚨NEW HOST ALERT🚨

Join us in welcoming @MrJerryOC to The Talk family 🙌 pic.twitter.com/agEbTwagJL — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) July 14, 2021

“You ladies have been so welcoming to me. I came here as a guest months ago, and just from the moment I walked in, you’re just gracious, you’re kind, you’re fun, it worked, and here we are,” O’Connell said. “We’re gonna have a lot of fun. We really are.”

TheWrap first reported on Monday O’Donnell was nearing a deal to join the program.

O’Donnell is replacing Sharon Osbourne, who left the show after coming under criticism for a tense segment where she defended Piers Morgan after he blasted Meghan Markle.

“I’m not racist, neither is Piers racist, and I hate the fact of even saying I’m not racist, it’s a terrible evil word to call anybody without knowledge of that,” Osbourne said. She added at one point, “Tell me when you have heard him say racist things. Educate me!”

Osbourne left The Talk in March.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com