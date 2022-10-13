Jesse Watters Argues He’s ‘Impressed’ By Democrats’ Ability to Use Jan. 6 to Distract From Inflation and the Threat of ‘Grooming Teachers’

Co-host of The Five, Jesse Watters, reacted to Thursday’s January 6 House committee hearing by offering praise for the Democrats’ “devious” ability to distract the country from real issues like “little kids losing their gender.”

“I am impressed with the Democrats and I don’t always say that, but they are so devious, deceptive. They plot, they plan, they deceive,” Watters began on the most-watched show on all of cable television.

“They knew this was going to print hot today on inflation and they time this perfectly because this is going to probably blow out the inflation lead on the nightly news channels and it’s maybe a one-day thing, but they got what they wanted,” Watters argued, repeating a common line on Fox News from Thursday, calling the hearings a well-time distraction.

“It did it here,” interjected Greg Gutfeld, apparently arguing Fox News too fell for the Democrat’s distraction.

“They did it here,” agreed Watters.

“It takes a little bit out of the number that dropped. And I sometimes wish that the Republicans could be as crafty as this,” Watters continued, adding:

They were pretty crafty with the migrant flights to the vineyard, but they have to counterpunch huge. The bottom line is that everyone’s losing money under Joe Biden. They’re losing it from their paychecks. They’re losing it from the stock market. People are losing their lives. We’re losing our border.

“Little kids are losing their gender because they get stuffed in classrooms with grooming teachers,” Watters continued, dropping a right-wing trope widely viewed as anti-LGBTQ.

“That has nothing to do today with everything else that the American public is experiencing. This Trump thing doesn’t affect anybody, and the Democrats know that. But they don’t want to solve any of the problems that they’ve created,” Watters concluded, brushing aside Trump’s attempt to remain in power following the 2020 presidential election.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com