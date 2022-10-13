Stunning New Video Shows Nancy Pelosi Taking Cover on Jan. 6, Working to Restore Order in the Capitol

The House January 6 Committee showed stunning new footage of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) taking cover from the pro-Trump mob attacking the Capitol, slowly realizing the magnitude of the attack on working to get the certification of the 2020 presidential election back on track.

Pelosi can be heard saying the process must conclude to ensure the country still has “confidence in the government” and not allow the pro-Trump forces working to stop the transfer of power to attain “victory.”

The clip begins with Pelosi being taken to an undisclosed location as some tells her:

Senator Schumer is at a secure location and they’re locked down the Senate.

“There has to be some way we can maintain the sense that people have, that there is some security or some confidence and that government can function and that we can elect the president of United States. Did we go back into session?” Pelosi asks.

“We did go back into session. But now, apparently, everybody on the floor is putting on tear gas masks to prepare for a breach. I’m trying to get more information… They are putting on their tear gas masks,” an aide tells the speaker.

“Can you believe this?” Pelosi then asks other members with her. “Can you believe this?”

The clip then shows other members escaping through the halls of Congress as rioters begin entering the building.

“Bring her out, bring her out here!” yells on rioter demanding Pelosi be brought out. Rioters that day threatened to publicly execute Pelosi.

“I am going to call up the f-ing secretary of DOD,” says Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) in the clip as Pelosi has moved locations to join him. “We have some senators who are still in their hideaways. They need massive personnel now. Can you get the Maryland National Guard to come to,” Schumer says.

“I have something to say, Mr. Secretary. Well, I’m going to call the mayor of Washington, D.C. right now and see what other outreach she has, other police departments, as Leader Hoyer has mentioned,” Pelosi says.

The clip then shows Pelosi calling the governor of Virginia, asking for the national guard be deployed.

“Hi, Governor. This is much. I don’t know if you have been approached about the Virginia National Guard. Mr. Hoyer was speaking to Governor Hogan, but I still think you probably need the okay of the federal government in order to come in to another jurisdiction. Thank you.

“Oh, my God. They’re just breaking windows, doing all kinds of.. They said somebody was shot. It’s just. It was just horrendous. And all at the instigation of the president of the United States,” Pelosi concluded.

Schumer then tells Pelosi the Virginia guard has been called in as she gives an update about other law enforcement en route.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

