Jesse Watters Deems Biden ‘The Dumbest President We’ve Ever Had’

Jesse Watters called President Joe Biden “the dumbest president we have ever had” Tuesday during his nightly Fox News show.

The Jesse Watters Primetime host reached all the way back to September 2008, when Biden notably asked Missouri state Sen. Chuck Graham (D) to “stand up.”

Graham was a paraplegic in a wheelchair and therefore could not stand. The video made its rounds in the final stretch of the election.

Watters concluded the old gaffe is one of many which show the country’s 46th president is not plagued by bad luck, cognitive issues or clumsy interpersonal skills – but a lack of intellect.

“Truth is, it has very little to do with age,” Watters said. “We know plenty of people in their 70s and 80s who are as sharp as ever.”

Watters said former President Barack Obama was hesitant to pick Biden and invoked a reported quote from the former president said before the 2020 election

“Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to fuck things up,” Obama reportedly said about Biden months before he was elected.

Watters cited the report. He claimed it is time to cease treating the president as a “doddering grandpa.”

The host then welcomed Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt to discuss Biden perceived lack of intelligence.

“To answer your question, the reason that Barack Obama picked him to be vice president is because he was a white- haired coot from Washington,” Hurt opined. “They knew he said things that weren’t true. They didn’t care. Perfect person to put in the White House, especially for a guy like Barack Obama who viewed himself very much as sort of revolutionary.”

Hurt concluded Obama never imagined Biden would one day become president.

Watters added, “I think he is the dumbest president we’ve ever had, I have ever seen. He has no new ideas, he has no instincts, he can’t make a decision and we are stuck for another two-and-a-half years.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

