Fox News host Jesse Watters hit two birds with one stone on Thursday, after he stated that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov gives him “CNN vibes.”

Fox News dominates CNN in ratings and has done so for many months. Still, there exists a hot rivalry between the two networks.

Network personality Jim Acosta has referred to Fox News as a “bullshit factory.” Other CNN hosts have taken on Fox personalities, such as Tucker Carlson.

Fox hosts similarly shred their counterparts on the left-leaning network, and Thursday was no different.

On The Five Thursday, Watters simultaneously struck a blow against both CNN and Lavrov — whose country is currently accused of committing war crimes across Ukraine.

Geraldo Rivera took issue with Russian government officials, including Lavrov, calling its bombing of a children’s hospital in Mariupol fake.

“Calling us fake news, the Russians are, Lavrov, saying that we staged this, that all this that you are seeing, this video, belies the fact that the Ukrainians did it to themselves and their own children,” Rivera said.

Watters attacked both Lavrov and CNN in his response.

“I’m getting some CNN vibes out of that guy,” Watters said. “He’s a real pig, that animal, Lavrov. I hate that guy, God.”

Watters opined the hospital bombing showed Putin officially became a “war criminal” in the eyes of the world.

“The world was rattled yesterday. Yesterday was a very, very significant day, the attack on that hospital,” added Watters.

The host has grown increasingly hawkish with relation to Russia’s actions in Ukraine. Watters suggested that Russia will eventually force a global coalition to intervene.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin apparently despises both CNN and Fox News — and others — equally as “fake news.”

As Axios reported, journalists are fleeing Russia to avoid stiff prison sentences for reporting on Russia’s criminal war.

Putin has enacted a so-called “fake news” law. If convicted for reporting accurately on Putin’s atrocities, reporters can be sentenced to 15 years in prison.

