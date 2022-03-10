Former senior adviser to Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, tore into the U.S. media over its coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on his War Room podcast on Thursday, saving praise for Tucker Carlson.

Bannon, whose podcast is very influential with the Republican base, started off by calling Fox News “stupid TV,” lamenting that other than Carlson “it is just the warmonger neocon.”

“I want to give a hat tip to Tucker Carlson. In the fog of war, Tucker every night is an opportunity over at stupid TV, because the rest of it is just the warmonger neocons,” Bannon said.

“They’re as bad or worse than MSNBC, because MSNBC and CNN, you know you’re just getting right up in your face, right up in your grill,” Bannon continued, roasting Fox News.

Bannon also pulled no punches in his assessment of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“And I want to ask, you know, the world, how quickly is the world, a rational people going to have a belly full of Zelensky?” Bannon asked.

“And he’s the hero, he’s given the Churchill speech and everything like that. ‘Sorry. You must close the sky, the world, you have done nothing.’ This is not – this is beyond goading us into this,” Bannon argued.

“This is absolutely guilt-tripping you. It’s your fault. I told you he was going to get to that point. ‘You have done nothing. You will only make it worse. Millions are going to die and you’re eventually going to close the sky,’” Bannon continued, warning against U.S. involvement in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Watch the full clip above

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com