Jessica Tarlov Shoots Down ‘Mistruths’ Being ‘Projected All Over Television’ About the Trump Raid

Co-host of The Five, Jessica Tarlov, shot down some of the “mistruths and assumptions that are being projected all over television” on Wednesday’s episode of the top-rated show.

Tarlov, in a discussion about the FBI’s Monday raid on former President Donald Trump’s Florida mansion, began by noting many Democrats have also come out asking for clarification as to why the raid took place.

“Andrew Cuomo came out and said yesterday that we’ve got to hear about this. He’s not necessarily in good stead with the party, but he is certainly a prominent Democrat,” she began, adding:

I think people generally want answers. I think everyone is unified. The reason that they want those answers are different. And Democrats are certainly looking at this and how it’s been portrayed in terms of punditry and the kind of articles that have been written about this and the comments that have been made and our heads are absolutely spinning as to the number of mistruths and assumptions that are being projected all over television.

“I mean, from the idea that there was evidence that was planted, Donald Trump is now amplifying that. Eric Trump went on TV and said that Biden definitely signed off on this. I don’t know if he’s just tattletaling on how his father used to do things, but the Biden administration has made it clear that they found – “ she continued, but Jesse Watters interrupted.

“Because Biden always tells the truth, like, Oh, ‘I don’t know what my son was doing with the Chinese. Do you believe him? Do you believe Biden when he says, I didn’t know anything? He also said he didn’t know anything about what Hunter was doing,” Watters shot back, as Tarlov tried to finish her point.

“I can’t even do it because I don’t want to waste time on the idea that Biden sat around and signed, you know, ‘Oh, hey, Merrick, this is what we should be doing,’” Tarlov responded.

The White House has been clear that President Joe Biden only learned about the FBI raid from media reports.

Tarlov went on to describe how the judge who signed the warrant for the FBI raid had been threatened and forced into hiding.

Judge Jeanine Pirro brushed that aside and blasted Democrats for the threats against Supreme Court justices.

“Are you kidding, judge?” responded Tarlov, “As a judge, I am shocked.”

“All I hear about at this table, by the way, is that it’s only Democrats that are, you know, crazy, unhinged, violent types. We have evidence this happened in a day that this man is going to have to go into hiding,” Tarlov responded.

“We heard also from the attorney who appeared on your show saying that, no, none of Trump’s attorneys were allowed to be present. Newsweek reported that Lindsey Halligan from Trump’s team was present during the multi-hour search,” Tarlov said fact-checking Pirro in real time and added:

Bad information is dangerous here. If the Trump campaign, I shouldn’t say campaign, that the Trump Group has the warrant or any information on what they seized, they should release that. That burden is not on the DOJ to do it. It’s going to say that they planted something.

“I spoke to Eric Trump 10 minutes before this show. They were not allowed to get a copy of the warrant. They were not allowed to have any of the attorneys on scene there while there,” hit back Pirro, who then rallied on the FBI and denounced the law enforcement agency as “corrupt.” Trump’s attorney Christina Bobb gave an interview on Tuesday saying she did receive a copy of the warrant.

“Christopher Wray is a Trump appointee,” jumped in Tarlov, defending the director of the FBI.

“Christopher Wray is as much a part of the Deep State as the rest of them!” shot back an animated Pirro.

“Where is that coming from?!” responded Tarlov.

The segment ended with some thoughts from Greg Gutfeld who also hit back at a prominent narrative on the right, that the raid is intended to stop Trump from running for president again.

“This is very reminiscent of 2015,” Gutfeld argued. “They egged the guy on. Talk about him as a joke and a threat. Watch the ratings explode. Suddenly he’s on Morning Joe every single day. But basically, Jeff Zucker is sucking on his toes and then they’re drooling over the guy. And then what happened? They elected him, and now their Trump derangement has created the amnesia and they’re doomed to repeat it again.”

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

