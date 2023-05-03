CNN anchor Jim Sciutto was audibly shocked after an employee at the Atlanta medical building where a shooter killed at least one and injured several others on Wednesday claimed to have experienced four active shooter situations in nearly five years.

Tyrisia Woods, who said she was two floors below the floor where Wednesday’s shooting took place, told Sciutto that she locked down her facility and made sure patients were safe after hearing gunshots from above.

Woods also said that while police arrived quickly and did everything they could in the aftermath of the attack, security was lacking considering the number of incidents in the area in recent years.

“As far as, like, the building security goes I don’t think that it’s safe because we have active shooters in this town so often and our buildings are locked down a lot because there are no metal detectors,” said Woods, who added that “our security are just that, security.”

“We don’t have real police officers guarding and protecting our facilities and with this being an ongoing thing in Midtown at all times I just really feel unsafe working, you know, in that area,” she went on, before claiming, “I’ve been working in this building for almost five years, and this is the fourth active shooter that I’ve encountered since I’ve worked there.”

Sciutto was audibly shocked by the claim and responded, “Jesus! It’s shocking to hear I’m sure for people listening at home.”

The suspect in the shooting, Deion Patterson, was apprehended Wednesday night.

Watch above via CNN.

