‘Jesus’: Eric Swalwell Learns Mid-Interview That Trump Reportedly Took More Than 300 Classified Documents

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) reacted in disbelief in real-time on MSNBC to a report stating former President Donald Trump had more than 300 classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Around the time Swalwell was speaking with Chris Hayes on MSNBC’s All In, the New York Times published a story stating Trump took hundreds of classified materials with him, in addition to an unspecified number of non-classified documents.

Trump was supposed to turn over all government materials upon leaving the presidency in 2021. The FBI executed a search warrant at the residence in order to retrieve them.

In the middle of the interview, Hayes flagged the new report.

“The New York Times, apparently just reporting just now,” Hayes began, “there were 300 classified documents, apparently at Mar-a-Lago, which, again–”

“Jesus,” Swalwell replied in apparent disbelif.

Hayes chuckled and asked, “What do you make of that number?”

“That’s a lot,” the congressman answered. “Just for your viewers sake, the reason that they’re marked ‘top secret’ means that it often relates to force protection for our troops. So, information about where our troops are that we would not want anyone to know because it could put them in harm’s way. It could relate to our nuclear posture or the nuclear posture of our adversaries.”

Swalwell, who serves on the House Intelligence Committee, added, “And so 300 pages, you know, just a basement stairway away in an open beach house is not where you would want that information, especially in the hands of somebody who President Biden deemed should not even be able to receive classified information.”

Shortly after taking office, President Joe Biden broke with custom and banned Trump from receiving intelligence briefings after his presidency.

