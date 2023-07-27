Jill Biden’s Ex-Husband Rails Against ‘Very Dangerous’ Biden ‘Crime Family’: ‘I Can’t Let Them Do What They Did to Me to President Trump’

Bill Stevenson, the former husband of First Lady Jill Biden, railed against the “Biden crime family” on Wednesday and claimed former President Donald Trump was being targeted by President Joe Biden in the same way he was targeted by the Bidens during his divorce.

Stevenson told Newsmax host Greg Kelly that during his divorce, “Frankie Biden of the Biden crime family comes up to me and he goes, ‘Give her the house or you’re going to have serious problems.’ I looked at Frankie and I said, ‘Are you you threatening me?’ and needless to say, about two months later, my brother and I were indicted for that tax charge for $8,200.”

Kelly responded, “Delaware is a small state. Joe Biden is like the prince of Delaware in a way, right? Very powerful. You think that he essentially ordered this?”

Stevenson replied, “I not only think it, but I know it,” before claiming that he “could not believe the power of Joe Biden and the Department of Justice. I couldn’t believe it.”

Kelly then pointed out the similarities between Stevenson’s case and Hunter Biden’s own current tax case, noting that while Biden has so far been charged with two misdemeanor counts for $2.2 million in unpaid taxes, Stevenson and his brother were charged with two felonies over just over $8,000 in unpaid taxes.

“It’s hard to believe what they’re doing to President Trump right now and that’s why I came to you,” said Stevenson. “He is doing the exact same thing.”

Stevenson claimed, “I was on the wrong side of them and they have literally come after me for 35 years in a row. One little thing after another,” before adding:

I can’t let them do this to a president that I love and respect. I can’t let them do this to our country. This is why I’ve come forward. This is the only reason I’ve come forward. It’s like I said, nothing about the divorce, no bitterness, but Jimmy, Frankie, and President Biden are very dangerous, and it’s tragic. I can’t let them do what they did to me to President Trump. I can’t do it.

Watch above via Newsmax.

