Jim Cramer Mocks Russian Coronavirus Vaccine: ‘I Think They Dubbed It Chernobyl II … Hard Pass’

CNBC’s Jim Cramer was quite skeptical as he addressed the news that Russia claims to have the world’s first coronavirus vaccine.

On Tuesday’s Squawk on the Street, David Faber spoke to Cramer about new upticks for the Dow Jones and the S&P 500, and Faber said the development is possibly connected to Vladimir Putin’s announcement that his country is supposedly the first to have an effective vaccine. Numerous media organizations acknowledged the Russian president’s announcement while noting that the country cut corners on clinical trials, and questions remain about the vaccine’s safety and efficacy.

Faber was the first to offer his reservations about the announcement, saying ironically “You’re gonna take a Russian vaccine?”

Cramer swiftly agreed that Russia’s alleged vaccine requires “a tremendous leap of faith.”

“I think they dubbed it Chernobyl II,” Cramer said. “I’m gonna pass. It’s a hard pass.”

The two went on by analyzing Putin’s announcement on the vaccine, the reliability of Russian medical science, and what further impact it might have on the financial markets.

Watch above, via CNBC.

