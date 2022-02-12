Former President Donald Trump went off on New York Times reporter and author Maggie Haberman over reporting in her new book.

At issue: a stunning detail from Haberman’s upcoming Trump tome Confidence Man. Trump, Haberman reveals in the book, would flush potentially important papers down the toilet, frequently clogging them.

Trump was a guest on Fox & Friends Saturday morning, and co-host Will Cain asked him about the report. Trump was not happy:

Will Cain: There’s a national conversation that seems to be completely out of touch with the American people at every step of the way, and I think one of those examples might be the latest obsession President Trump, which is, again, and always seemingly about you. Maggie Haberman of the New York Times has a book out she has been discussing on CNN and the other platforms. The big take away is that you have ripped up papers and flushed them down the toilet. What is your reaction on what you’re hearing on other mainstream media channels in this book by Maggie Haberman? Donald Trump: Yeah it’s fake news and she’s a fake writer. She got a Pulitzer Prize for Russia, Russia, Russia, and then they found out it was a hoax. And so did others. Frankly the ones that get Pulitzer Prizes they happen to work around you and around Pete. And I will tell you, it’s a disgrace. But, no, it’s a totally false story. She made it up. I don’t believe they have sources. Who is going to be a source for that anyway? Who would know that? There is no source. They make it up. You know, they oftentimes, these fake writers like her, they act like they know me like she knows me. I haven’t spoken to her in a very, very long time. She knows me no better than any other writer. They write books like they know and then they make things like that up. There would be no way of her knowing if it were the fact. There would be no way of her understanding that or knowing it. But it’s a totally fake story made up by her. As much of the news is, I will tell you, this country we have to get honest reporting. Because if we don’t get honest reporting. It’s really leading us down a bad path. And it’s really leading us down a path of anger.

Watch above via Fox News.

