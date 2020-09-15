Jimmy Fallon, Trevor Noah, Seth Meyers Bash Trump’s Indoor Rally in Nevada: ‘Blow Your Nose and Pass it Around, Trump Fever!’

Late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Trevor Noah, and Seth Meyers roasted President Donald Trump for holding a largely maskless indoor rally in Nevada over the weekend — Fallon joking that “the next long-term residency in Las Vegas will be the coronavirus.”

Fallon pointed out that this was Trump’s for entirely indoor event in three months, joking that it was attended by people who watched the Tulsa rally and thought, ‘That, but less safe.’”

“You know how bad you have to mess up to be known as the guy who made a bad decision in Vegas?” Fallon quipped. “Even old ladies smoking at the slot machines were like, ‘I wouldn’t set foot in there.’”

The host also pointed out that the event went against Nevada’s 50-person limit on indoor gatherings, noting that even a state that allows prostitution and gambling was against the Trump’s rally.

“The Trump campaign was like, ‘Honestly, after Tulsa, we didn’t think 50 people would show up,’” Fallon added.

Noah also mocked Trump’s indoor rally, revealing how shocked he was that people trusted him enough to go following the revelation from the Bob Woodward tapes.

“How do you still trust this man after he admitted he’s been downplaying the coronavirus this whole time?” Noah asked. “I don’t get it. I really don’t get it. What do you mean you trust him? This is like believing a Nigerian email scammer after he tells you that he’s a Nigerian email scammer.’”

The host then questioned how Trump could label himself the president of “law and order” while he so publically broke Nevada laws by holding an indoor rally.

“How are you going to call yourself the president of law and order when you’re openly flouting the law? And not even for like a noble reason,” he said. “No, it’s just so he can spend 90 minutes ranting how vegetables were invented by the deep state and Hillary Clinton.”

Meyers bashed Trump for “actively trying to get people sick,” noting that if that were his goal, the rally would be the way to do it.

“The only way he could spread the virus more efficiently is to hold a rally at a meatpacking plant and charge one French kiss for admission,” Meyers joked.

“At his next rally, there’s going to be one ‘Make America Great Again’ Kleenex that everyone has to share,” the host added before mimicking Trump, “‘Just blow your nose and pass it around. Trump fever!’”

