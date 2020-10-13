Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump’s Superman Stunt, Compares Him to Christopher Columbus: They ‘Both Failed Spectacularly’

Jimmy Kimmel compared President Donald Trump to Christopher Columbus on Monday night, before brutally mocking his attempted Superman stunt.

Kimmel pointed out that October 12 is Canadian Thanksgiving, joking that, “Canadians have a lot to be thankful for, primarily: they’re not us.”

“Today also happens to be Indigenous Peoples Day and Columbus Day,” the host added. “In 1492, Christopher Columbus discovered America, the same way hipsters discovered pour-over coffee — not really, but he gets a day for it.”

Kimmel noted Trump is a pretty big fan of Columbus and his holiday. The president is such a big supporter that the White House even issued a “Proclamation on Columbus Day.”

“Sadly, in recent years, radical activists have sought to undermine Christopher Columbus’s legacy. These extremists seek to replace discussion of his vast contributions with talk of failings, his discoveries with atrocities, and his achievements with transgressions,” Trump said in the statement. “On this Columbus Day, we embrace the same optimism that led Christopher Columbus to discover the New World.”

“He and Christopher Columbus actually have a lot in common,” Kimmel said. “They both spread disease, and both failed spectacularly at what they were hired to do.”

Kimmel then went on to mock the president for proposing his dress like Superman while getting discharged from Water Reed Hospital.

“The ‘failing’ New York Times reported that when he got out of the hospital last week, he wanted to put on a show,” Kimmel said of the president. “His plan — he floated this idea to several people — was to walk out of the hospital appearing to be frail, and then he would tear off his button-down shirt to reveal a Superman logo underneath. This is not a joke, this is what he wanted to do. Whoever talked him out of this, I’d like to bang you right on the head.”

