Joe and Jill Biden Praise Healthcare Workers and Promise a Better New Year While on Ryan Seacrest’s Special

President-elect Joe Biden and Future First Lady Jill Biden joined Ryan Seacrest on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special to ring in 2021, praising health care workers before sharing encouraging words about the year to come.

Seacrest asked the couple if they had anything to say to those working on the front lines throughout 2020, prompting them to celebrate essential and healthcare workers.

“They did so much, they risked their lives. They’ve done so much for us, and we owe them, we owe them, we owe them,” Joe said before Jill acknowledged that so many Americans left their families to keep the nation safe.

The two then encouraged all Americans to take the coronavirus vaccine, Jill, who claimed to be scared of needles, promising that it won’t hurt.

“I’m more optimistic about America’s chances than I’ve ever been,” Joe said later while discussing his hopes for the new year. “I find that we’re in a situation where we once again have to step up and lead the world and lead the nation.”

“There’s never been a single thing America’s been unable to overcome,” he added. “No matter how drastic it’s been when we’ve done it together. Never, never, never. America can do anything and I’m absolutely, positively confident, confident, that we’re going to come back and come back stronger than before.”

Watch above, via ABC.

