Joe Biden is joining the chorus of voices calling on Attorney General Bill Barr to resign.

Over 1000 former federal prosecutors and DOJ officials co-signed a letter saying Barr should resign after the events of last week, particularly concerning the DOJ reversing the sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone.

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace asked Biden if he would join those calls in an interview Monday. The former veep said, “Absolutely positively.”

“This has been the greatest abuse of power I’ve ever seen at the hands of this president who has no sense of decency or understanding of the Constitution. And Barr’s facilitating it is beyond my comprehension,” he said. “No president, no president, no president has ever intimidated an attorney general into abusing power as much as this man has. It’s disgusting.”

Biden said it would be presumptuous of him to share who he would pick as his attorney general, but added, “I really believe, Nicolle, our democracy’s at risk.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

