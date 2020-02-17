With the Democratic race heating up, Bernie Sanders’ rivals have been hitting him on some of the attacks his supporters have engaged in online. Joe Biden said in an interview Sunday that Sanders should do more to disavow those supporters, citing the attacks and harassment against Culinary Union leaders in recent days.

The Bloomberg campaign was more explicit on Monday with an ad highlighting “Bernie’s angry bros” and arguing that’s not the energy they need to win the election.

Biden continued his criticisms on MSNBC today as Nicolle Wallace asked him if he’s concerned about the “tone and tenor” of the attacks.

“I know you’ve seen what’s been online, the vicious, vicious threats and things they’ve said, the misogynistic things they’ve said, referring to the women who are leaders of the Culinary Union,” Biden said. “They’ve received death threats. I mean, this is way, way — this is Trump like. Way over the line. And I think Bernie has to be — he has to disavow this. He has to say, ‘I disassociate, I don’t want any of those people being with me.’ Can you imagine if my supporters did that what should be expected of me? I’m not saying Bernie won’t do it, he hasn’t done it yet.”

In response the harassment of Culinary Union leaders, Sanders said in an interview, “Obviously, that is not acceptable to me. And I don’t know who these so-called supporters are. You know, we are living in a strange world on the internet….Anybody making personal attacks against anybody else in my name is not part of our movement.”

Wallace asked Biden, “Do you think Bernie is Trump-like?”

Biden didn’t directly answer but said the kinds of attacks Sanders’ supporters are engaging in are beyond “ugly.”

