Joe Biden Takes Shot at Rivals Like Bernie and Warren: I’m Not Saying ‘Let’s Make Everything Free for Everyone’

Former Vice President and current Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden took a thinly-veiled shot at rivals like Senators Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) when he derided candidates whose approach is “let’s make everything free for everyone all of the time.”

This weekend, Biden gave his first cable news interview since entering the race when he sat down with MSNBC’s Rev. Al Sharpton.

Sharpton began by asking Biden about his speech before the South Carolina Democratic Convention, noting that “you got into detail about how to deal with the tax code, and how what it would do in terms of money, which means a lot particularly in a state like South Carolina, huge black population, huge population that needs jobs, infrastructure development,” and asked, “Why is this so critical to you, and will this be a main theme in your campaign?”

“It’s a gigantic theme,” Biden said, adding “Here’s the deal, you know my state. What people don’t know here, … 8th largest black population, percent of the population in America. I’m from those, I know those communities, they’re getting killed on the environmental stuff, all the bad stuff is happening there.”

He added that black communities are “where the refineries are built next to it, where smog is occurring, where all this stuff is dropping. And so here’s the deal, the thing is that the idea as we strengthen the African American community throughout this country, what we do is we not only make it better for them, we make it better for all of America.”

He then talked about how to pay for such action, and told Sharpton “I’m not making these numbers up, mine are not, ‘Let’s make everything free for everybody all the time,’ we can send everybody to community college for free, cutting in half the cost of college, by just adding $6 billion to our budget”

He then identified some specific tax loopholes and policies that could raise money, and said: “This is within our wheelhouse, it’s really within our wheelhouse.”

Biden’s chief rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination are Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, who have, among other things, released competing proposals to wipe out student debt and make college tuition free. Warren’s proposal would make public colleges tuition-free and provide student debt relief based on income. Sanders has just released a plan to cancel all student debt in the United States.

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com