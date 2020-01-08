Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) said it would be “a sham of a trial” if the Senate continues with President Donald Trump’s impeachment proceedings without the testimony of John Bolton.

In an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota, Manchin talked about how often Trump has called his impeachment unfair, and he offered his thoughts on how to have fairness once the Senate’s trial gets underway.

“How do you expect us to have a trial? How do you expect me as a jurist to make a decision and be able to vote one way or the other if I don’t have witnesses and if I don’t have any evidence at all?” Manchin asked “I can’t see how anybody, Democrat or Republican, cannot vote to have John Bolton testify, whether a deposition, whatever, under oath so that we have the evidence first-hand. That’s what I want to see. If we don’t get that, then it’s a sham of a trial.”

“So if you don’t hear from John Bolton, it will not be a fair trial?” Camerota asked.

“I don’t see how it can be,” Manchin answered.

Bolton announced earlier this week that he’d be willing to appear before the impeachment trial if the Senate subpoenas him, and his testimony could be a significant development due to the first-hand information he may provide about the Ukraine scandal. Manchin argued that Bolton’s knowledge demands his appearance before the Senate, saying “This is the most serious thing any of us can do. If you don’t take this responsibility, if it’s not serious, then shame on all of us.”

“If you don’t want to see the evidence to make an intelligent, informed decision, then you don’t intend to have a trial whatsoever,” he said.

