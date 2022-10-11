Joe Scarborough Brutally Mocks J.D. Vance Getting ‘Emasculated’ by Trump: Put His ‘Manhood in a Lockbox’

Joe Scarborough mocked J.D. Vance by calling him a prime example of how Republicans have been “emasculated” in their kowtowing to former President Donald Trump.

Morning Joe started things off on Tuesday with the U.S. Senate debate between Vance and Rep. Tim Ryan (D). Scarborough focused on how Ryan used much of the Monday night showdown to make fun of Vance for the fact that he went from a Never-Trump conservative to groveling for Trump’s endorsement.

Scarborough picked up on the servility by noting that the ex-president “emasculated J.D. Vance in front of his crowd” during a recent campaign rally. The Morning Joe panel laughed at this before Scarborough ridiculed conservatives broadly for toadying to Trump while complaining about the so-called “war on masculinity” in America.

How fascinating that the very men in the Republican Party — they talk about a war on masculinity — put their own manhood in a lockbox for Donald Trump, and allow Donald Trump to insult them in front of their families, their friends, their communities, insult their wives, insult them constantly, and they just go along for the ride. I find this absolutely fascinating. And J.D. Vance…he’s the same.

Willie Geist agreed it’s a wonder how Republicans can allow themselves to sacrifice so much of their personal pride because they won’t stand up to Trump.

“The answer is power,” he summarized. “They want to keep their jobs. That’s it, and they’ll do whatever they have to do to keep it.”

“That’s powerless power,” Mika Brzezinski chimed in. “If you have to just cower down and literally let linger the insults that Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz have taken from Donald Trump, and you never ever rectify what has happened, you never say that was wrong, you never, perhaps, push back a little bit. That is about as weak as it

gets.”

