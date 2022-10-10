Ohio U.S. Senate candidate and Rep. Tim Ryan (D) threw down with J.D. Vance (R) during Monday’s debate, where the congressman declared Vance an “ass-kisser.”

As the Democratic nominee in a state that voted for Trump twice, Ryan has attempted to distance himself from party leaders such as President Joe Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He has made clear on multiple occasions he does not want Biden to appear with him at campaign events.

Toward the end of the debate, a moderator noted Ryan had said Biden shouldn’t run for reelection and Democrats should seek a replacement for Pelosi. She asked Ryan if he thinks Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) should also go.

“You mentioned Nancy Pelosi, Trump, Biden,” she said. “Should Schumer be gone as well?”

“Well, I’m gonna vote for the person who’s gonna give the absolute best deal to Ohio,” he replied. “The reality of it is, I have been a pain in the rear end to Nancy Pelosi.”

Vance, the author of the best-selling Hillbilly Elegy, interrupted.

“You voted with her 100% of the time,” he said.

“I will be a pain in the rear end to him too,” Ryan pressed on. “I’m for Ohio. I don’t kiss anyone’s ass like him. Ohio needs an ass-kicker, not an ass-kisser.”

Vance replied by stating, “That’s a well-rehearsed line, Tim.”

Ryan used a similar line during an MSNBC appearance last month. Vance, who previously opposed former President Donald Trump, later supported him and garnered his endorsement. At a rally for Vance in September, Trump told attendees, “J.D. is kissing my ass!”

The race is closer than many expected, as Ohio has leaned increasingly Republican over the years. Vance’s campaign has been dogged by concerns by members within his party.

Watch above via NewsNation.

