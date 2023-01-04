Joe Scarborough Cannot Contain His Laughter at House Speaker Chaos: ‘Not About Small Government, Its About NO Government’

Joe Scarborough failed to contain his laughter at Kevin McCarthy’s multiple failures to become Speaker of the House with the reconvening of Congress.

Scarborough took the lead Wednesday on Morning Joe by looking at McCarthy’s mockery from the media now that his failure to secure enough votes has plunged the GOP into chaos. Scarborough called the infighting emblematic of the “madness and lunacy” gripping the Republican Party, marking it as “the continued devolution of the House GOP.”

When Scarborough brought on his panelists for their takes, he turned to Claire McCaskill as he argued that the GOP sacrificed their adherence to ideology in recent years.

“This is a cult,” Scarborough said. “It’s not about small government. It’s about no government. It’s about tearing down any foundational pillars of the United States government, and this is where it ends up.”

McCaskill offered her input by saying the Republican Party had been “hijacked” by the hard right caucus that sank McCarthy with their refusal to back him.

“McCarthy has two huge problems,” said the Democratic former senator. “One: he’s got more than five members that only want one thing, and that’s his head on a platter. That’s all they want. They don’t want anything else other than to take him down. The second big problem he has is that he hasn’t figured it out. What is he going to do? He’s going to vote time after time and just be humiliated?”

As McCaskill envisioned McCarthy’s ongoing humiliation, Scarborough laughed before interjecting, “Read the room, Claire! He needs to read the room!”

“It’s just unbelievable to me,” McCaskill continued. “I mean, I just don’t get it. He is not respected or feared or liked, or trusted by a number of members of his caucus, and that number is large enough to deny him the speakership. It’s not going to happen. I really don’t believe it is. I’ll come back on and say, ‘I was stupid and dumb’ if he pulls this off, but I don’t think it’s going to happen. So I think a part of our discussion this morning should be who’s it going to be if not him?”

Watch above via MSNBC.

