Comer Takes Credit Out Loud for Tanking Biden Polls With BS Hunter/Family Probe — Just Like McCarthy Did With Hillary

James Comer followed in the footsteps of Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy by admitting out loud that his BS investigations of President Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, and other family members is about one thing: helping Donald Trump and defeating Joe Biden.

On Monday morning’s edition of Fox & Friends First, Comer leaped at the suggestion that his probes have thrust these amorphous allegations into the media bloodstream and volunteered that they have also helped to put Trump on top and tank Biden’s poll numbers:

STROHMEIER: We’ve got to talk about this, and we have talked to you about this on the show, about how the media can just not ignore this any longer. In an op-ed in the Washington Post, it says “Millions Flow to Biden Family Members. Don’t Pretend It Doesn’t Matter.” So do you think that because of your investigation, that is what’s moved this needle with the media? COMER: Absolutely. Absolutely. There’s no question. You look at the polling, and right now Donald Trump is seven points ahead of Joe Biden and trending upward, Joe Biden’s trending downward. And I believe that the media is looking around, scratching their head, and they’re realizing the American people are keeping up with our investigation. And they realize there’s something wrong here. It’s not normal for the President of the United States’ children and grandchildren and in-laws and nieces and nephews to receive wires from foreign nationals. That’s what we’ve proven.

If all of that rings a bell for you, it could be because it sounds a lot like that time Kevin McCarthy admitted that the umpteen fruitless Benghazi probes by Republicans were about tanking her numbers ahead of the 2016 presidential election:

Everybody thought Hillary Clinton was unbeatable, right? But we put together a Benghazi special committee, a select committee. What are her numbers today? Her numbers are dropping. Why? Because she’s untrustable. But no one would have known any of that had happened, had we not fought.

Now it could be argued that the erosion of pulling numbers for both of these candidates, In both of these cases, is being posited as a happy by-product of substantive wrongdoing, and maybe I’m just being harsh and partisan by calling Comer’s investigations BS.

Allow me to retort. We already know that the x number of Benghazi investigations resulted in exactly nothing. But let’s take a look at what Comer has uncovered so far.

According to Mediaite, these congressional investigations have thus far yielded headlines like “James Comer Gives Less-Than-Airtight Response When Asked If the Bidens Committed Crimes: ‘We Found a Lot That Should Be Illegal’” and “‘Put Up Or Shut Up’: Geraldo Challenges the Right On 5 Years Of Hunter Biden Investigations Uncovering ‘Nothing Remotely Criminal’” and “Fox’s Sandra Smith Presses Top Republican on Hunter Biden Probe: ‘Why Wouldn’t You Show The Goods From That?’” and “CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Notes ‘We’ve Got ZERO Evidence’ As She Asks Schiff About Latest Biden Probe Claim” and “CNN’s John King Torpedoes ‘Stunning’ Bribery Claim About Biden: ‘More Stunning Republicans Admit They Have No Evidence’” and “‘Just Stunning!’ Maria Bartiromo Blown Away by James Comer Saying His Committee Lost Biden Investigation Informant” and “Fox News Host Brutally Confronts Comer on ‘Biden Crime Family’ Allegations: ‘You Don’t Actually Have Any Facts’” and whatnot.

And before they had even started discovering “ZERO Evidence,” Comer was already promising that investigations of the Bidens would “prevent Joe Biden from running” in 2024

But let’s just say you don’t think Mediaite and Comer from last October are on the level somehow. Maybe you’ll believe the obvious resistance libturds over at Fox News, including Steve Doocy, who have consistently managed to torpedo Comer more thoroughly than a Rachel Maddow producer ever could.

Honestly, it’s difficult to improve on that.

That admission by McCarthy was seen at the time as a political gift to Hillary Clinton, but coming as it did so early in the campaign season it’s difficult to assess its impact. The overtly political nature of the Benghazi probes did not prevent the email issue from becoming a major factor in Media coverage of the race. In the final analysis there were many factors that conspired to give us an election in which Hillary won the popular vote by millions and lost very narrowly in the electoral college, as she noted this past weekend.

This time around, the Republican investigations into Biden have not gained traction with the mainstream media, which has consistently seen through it as a political farce. But as Comer noted, something is affecting the polls. And it’s early yet, with many many more months of repetition to come.

Here’s hoping the media has learned something since last time, but it’s not looking so good on that count.

Watch above via Fox News.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.