Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski cited Rep. Jim Clyburn’s (D-SC) speech endorsing 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden last week as one of the big contributing factors to Biden’s success on Super Tuesday.

Morning Joe opened on Wednesday by playing a clip of Clyburn’s speech, where he said, “I can think of no one with the integrity, no one more committed to the fundamental principles that make this country what it is, than my good friend, my late wife’s good friend Joe Biden… I know Joe, we know Joe, but most importantly Joe knows us.”

Scarborough responded, “You know, Mika, you can take the hundreds of millions of dollars, you can take the organizations that all the political pros talk about, you can take the millions of tweets, you can take all the Facebook ads, you can take everything that is talked about every day on how to build a winning campaign and all those combined are not as powerful as one man’s words. Jim Clyburn, kingmaker.”

Brzezinski declared, “That was likely the most pivotal moment of the 2020 presidential race so far, the endorsement from South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn last week helped catapult Joe Biden to a huge win in South Carolina, which then led to a stunning Super Tuesday for the former vice president.”

“Biden swept the South. The projected winner in nine states, with landslide victories in Alabama, Virginia, North Carolina, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Oklahoma,” she continued. “He also won Minnesota. He won the delegate-rich state of Texas and he won Elizabeth Warren’s home state of Massachusetts where she came in third behind Bernie Sanders.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

