Joe Scarborough Gleefully Taunts Republican Incompetence Following Midterm Loss for ‘Acting Like Babies’

Joe Scarborough provided a schadenfreudtastic elegy of the sad state of the Republican party Thursday morning, which he once proudly represented but left due to Donald Trump, among other things.

It was a vintage harangue for the centrist viewers of Morning Joe, which started with a montage of Republican officials blaming Trump from a scale of “albatross” to “eh…not that bad,” which Scarborough followed.

The Republicans performed far worse than expected in the midterm elections and historically worse than the out-of-power party typically performs in midterms that follow the election of a new president. And the GOP’s apparent unwillingness to distance themselves from Trump, and dismiss the efficacy of early voting, gave Scarborough all the ammunition to say “I TOLD YOU SO” repeatedly. But he has a point.

A clip was shown of Lindsey Graham dismissing the Trump factor in midterms, saying, “I don’t quite see it that way. The trump factor helped some and hurt some, depending on where you’re at. Biden’s not overly popular, but they won because I think their financing system is so much better than ours.”

“I just want to give you a hint here, give you a tip,” Scarborough mocked, “When your hero is sitting down with somebody who says they like Hitler, when he’s sitting down with white nationalists, who he claims he doesn’t know who he is, but he’s lying, just like he said he doesn’t know who David duke is. You know, at some point, you have to walk away from him.”

He then mocked the former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville as “dumb” and offered an improvised endorsement of Applebee’s Riblet Platter™ before mocking the GOP strategy of ignoring early voting.

“They’re acting like this is something new,” Scarborough said of Republicans blaming poor early voting results for midterm losses.

“Like, they act like, again, they’re like babies. You play peekaboo, they cover their eyes, and they think that if they cover their eyes because they can’t see anybody, nobody can see them,” he continued. “We can see them. They’re acting really stupid. And they’re pretending that the realities of modern politics still don’t apply to them.”

“They’re just going to keep losing, aren’t they?”

