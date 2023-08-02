Joe Scarborough Goes OFF on Fox News Hosts Defending Trump: ‘Undermining America’s Confidence in Our Judicial System’

Though he didn’t mention them by name, Joe Scarborough went OFF on Fox News opinion hosts who spent Tuesday night defending former President Donald Trump following his third indictment.

Trump was indicted on four counts by a grand jury convened by special counsel Jack Smith over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

In a sweeping, 45-page indictment unsealed on Tuesday, prosecutors laid out in astonishing detail their allegations that Trump repeatedly pushed election officials to reject the results of the election in their states while orchestrating a plot with several co-conspirators to fraudulently overturn the election, despite knowing their fantastical claims of election fraud were false.

Scarborough and co-host Mika Brezinski returned to the show after a lengthy vacation on a day in which political media are all in on this latest indictment. Fox News hosts spent nearly the entirety of Tuesday night predictably dismissing the indictment as an example of “two tiers of justice” and attacking President Joe Biden, and Attorney General Merrick Garland for what they — and Trump — call “election interference.”

“Let’s be really clear about this. Now, Kevin McCarthy and Donald Trump’s allies in right-wing Trump media are now undermining America’s confidence in our judicial system,” Scarborough said in a lengthy and passionate harangue defending the U.S. system of justice.

Geist: And you’re right, Joe. Speaker McCarthy, Kevin McCarthy, the speaker of the House yesterday said as this came out, he was there. He was furious. We’ve talked about this. He was screaming at Donald Trump on the phone in January. He says he knows what happened. He knows what Donald Trump did said yesterday after this came out, this indictment, he said, well, this is just an attempt by Democrats and the Biden Department of Justice to distract from that big Hunter Biden news we had yesterday. That is the defense in the face of all of this. Scarborough: But so and let’s be very clear here. But I’m glad you brought that up, Willie. Let’s be very clear here. While there were reports I talked about all the Republicans that that chose country over over an attempted coup last night, there are people like Kevin McCarthy, though, and there were also some people on other TV networks who who continued to lie. I mean, these are people who spent the months after November the fourth Election Day, spent months undermining America’s confidence in democracy, savagely choosing Donald Trump over American democracy and lied about it repeatedly. Evidence here and black and white. They lied about it. They knew they were lying. Just like Kevin McCarthy knows he’s lying. What are they doing now? All all of all of their lies led to January the Sixth. That’s why people came and rioted, because they lied about American democracy. So they’ve been sued. They’ve paid out almost $1,000,000,000. They’re probably going to have to pay out another billion dollars. And what are they doing now? Let’s be really clear about this. Now, Kevin McCarthy and Donald Trump’s allies in and right wing Trump media are now undermining America’s confidence in our judicial system. Yes, James Madison’s third branch. That balances out the other two and protects the Constitution of the United States. Now, it wasn’t enough. From November through January the sixth to undermine Americans faith and confidence. When I say Americans, 35, 36, 37%. But enough. Enough to cause chaos. Yeah, enough to try to make a run at overturning the federal government. That’s how they spent their fall in 2020 and where now they’re spending their fall and spring of 2023 and summer of 2023, undermining America’s faith in our judiciary, in our Justice Department. Just like they savage the military, just like they savage the intel community, just like they savaged universities and colleges, the best in the world. They’re savaging every institution in the name of a failed reality TV host, a failed president who has lost ten elections from 2017 to 2023. And yet they continue to savage it. And so now, what’s Kevin McCarthy doing after savaging American democracy? He’s now savaging our judiciary. And let’s just say a lot of opinion posts on other TV networks are doing the same thing. And I can see why they don’t want to read this document. Brzezinksi: I never saw one actually reading it. Scarborough: We did look at everything. We we were watching nobody what they were drawing on it, doodling on it, joking about it, talking about others for good reason. Why? Because these facts. Brzezinksi: From Republicans. Scarborough: All they are this this Republican, this Republican indictment, it’s not something that you’re going to want to read if you’ve spent the last couple of years, depending on websites run by Chinese religious cults. Let me say that again. If you are depending on Chinese religious cults, for your information about the United States of America, the greatest country on the face of the earth are may be at Mabel’s Facebook postings that she got from somebody like in Russia. You’re not going to want to know the truth from Republicans.

Watch above via MSNBC.

