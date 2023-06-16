Joe Scarborough Has ‘Every Reason to Believe’ Trump Kept Documents to Make Deals: ‘This is All About Money’

Joe Scarborough was abundantly clear Friday morning: He has no evidence that former President Donald Trump was selling classified information to anybody.

However…the Morning Joe host made clear that, in his experience, the motive for nearly everything Trump does is how it would improve his standing and the former president’s a seemingly strange obsession with the boxes of documents? That wasn’t just because he wanted to always be near them.

The segment was initially pegged to a Karl Rove column published in the Wall Street Journal that blamed the current national crisis of an indicted former president squarely on Trump’s decision to hold on to mementos and keepsakes from his time in the Oval Office, regardless of what the law.

Willie Geist then pivoted to reporting from the New York Times, and the indictment unsealed last week alleged Trump’s strange obsession with the boxes, which Walt Nauta even called “the beautiful mind boxes” which he loaded on Trump’s plane for travel. This prompted Eugene Robinson to note that “in addition to being a really bad person, Donald Trump’s a deeply weird person.”

Scarborough first noted that, according to his reporting, Trump was “enraged” that his son-in-law Jared Kushner received $2 Billion for his Private Equity fund from the Saudis because he got that off his name and presidency.

“Why is he keeping this just so he can hug boxes?” Scarborough asked rhetorically, pivoting from the “weird person” explainer. “We’ve said from the beginning, and today’s the eighth anniversary, people tell us of Donald Trump coming down the escalator. We’ve said from the beginning: This is all about money.”

Scarborough made his point abundantly clear:

If you’re trying to figure out Donald Trump’s motive, whatever it is we’ve been saying for eight years, it’s all about money. So I’m not I’m like, we have absolutely no evidence that he was selling this information to anybody. But but I would never I would never say, oh, he was just doing this to hug the boxes. There’s every reason to believe, given his past, his past, that there would be a possibility that he might trade this information, if not dramatically for money, maybe for access, maybe just so he can make contacts and build a hotel of this place or that place. Not saying he did it, but we would be foolish to be thinking he’s just keeping all of this information because he’s just a weird, quirky dude.

I’m reminded of a simple lesson from my Psych 101 class in which students were taught about one of Sigmund Freud’s truisms: when someone prefaces a comment with “I’m not saying…” what they are really saying is the thing that follows.

Watch above via MSNBC.

