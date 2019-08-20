Joe Biden’s campaign released their first political ad this week, designed for a target media buy in Iowa, which received great praise by the hosts of Morning Joe Tuesday morning.

Hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski have not demurred in their fairly vocal and open support for the former Vice President and presumptive leader according to recent primary polls.

The political ad, which can be seen here, appears to continue Biden’s theme of positivity and inclusivity, which Scarborough called “almost Reaganesque” in presenting a vision of where this country can be.

Scarborough noted, “if politics is all about contrast and it usually is when you’re going up against an incumbent, then there’s a great contrast there.” He added “You have a very hopeful, almost Reaganesque vision of where this country can be. You see a lot of smiles. You see a lot of hugs.” He then finished by calling the ad a “strong message, and it’s quite a contrast with Donald Trump.”

Brzezinski agreed, saying “I liked it a lot. I think it harkened back to some of the positives of the Obama era but it didn’t depend on them and he stood up for his administration in the ad.”

She added that Biden’s “experience speaks for itself. When you’re making a decision in the Democratic field, it’s hard not to look at Joe Biden’s experience — not just professionally, with decades serving in Washington and then wanting to go back again (which is saying a lot about who he is) — but also personally.”

“You look at what this nation is looking for, kind of a reaffirmation of who we are, it feels like he’s the perfect vessel for that,” Brezinski finished.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com