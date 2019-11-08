[jwvideo ID=IMRzzfGK}

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced on Thursday his plan to run again for U.S. Senate to represent the state of Alabama he long represented in the same position before joining, then getting unceremoniously fired by, the Trump administration.

Morning Joe memorialized this moment by first airing Sessions’ campaign announcement video which, quite literally, left host Joe Scarborough head in hand.

Despite the harsh criticism from President Donald Trump, Sessions pledged loyalty/fealty to the sitting president in such a sycophantic manner that drew Scarborough’s mocker.

Look at Jeff Sessions, like Ted Cruz and these other Republicans and get insulted and trashed and their manhood challenged by Donald Trump, and they just — they are quislings, Scarborough said. “I feel like asking the question who are these men?” the Morning Joe host asked, adding “who would humiliate themselves in front of the president and the country like that?”

Priorities USA Chair and Morning Joe guest Guy Cecil put as fine a point as one could imagine, saying that Sessions campaign spot looked like a “hostage tape.”

“. If you are a political consultant and you’re sitting down here and you’re saying, I’m going to launch my campaign for the Senate, I’m going to reintroduce myself to the people of Alabama and I’m going to do it standing in front of a white screen, looking as bad as I possibly could and basically all I’m going to do is lay down before Donald Trump and just hope and pray that he doesn’t stomp on me again, I mean, this is — it’s pretty remarkable. It’s a hostage. He’s sitting there begging,” Cecil added.

