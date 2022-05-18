Joe Scarborough Predicts ‘Trump Will Lie Again,’ Claim ‘Rigged’ Election if Dr. Oz Losses in Pennsylvania

Joe Scarborough fully expects Donald Trump to tell more “stolen” election lies if Dr. Mehmet Oz ends up losing to Dave McCormick in Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate primary.

As Morning Joe discussed the primary results that came in around the country on Wednesday, the conversation shifted to how the Pennsylvania race is currently too close to call. Oz has Trump’s endorsement, so the end result of the primary will be an indicator of how much influence the former president still has over the Republican party.

Since the vote count remains up in the air because of early voting and outstanding mail-in ballots, Scarborough offered his dismay that more states don’t calculate their election results the way Florida does by counting early votes ahead of time.

“That way, you’ll know who wins the election, as we always do in Florida, by 9:00 or 10:00 at night,” Scarborough said. “There will be no controversies. Everybody can go to sleep knowing who the next president is going to be.”

Since these votes could end up shaping the primary result, Scarborough hypothesized that “They keep it this way so people like Donald Trump can lie in the weeks that follow. And Donald Trump will lie again.”

If Dave Mccormick wins here, he’ll start his lying again, and Oz will start the lying again. ‘Oh, it’s rigged. Oh, we’re having to wait two weeks. Who in the world waits two weeks?’ The people that wait two weeks are state legislators who do it intentionally, so the voters don’t know who wins that night. They need to go and do it the way Florida does. And yes, Ron DeSantis is governor in Florida, Jeb [Bush] was a governor in Florida. It’s not a communist conspiracy. It’s just the smartest, sanest, most practical, most conservative way to do things.

Willie Geist followed up by agreeing with Scarborough that the time it takes to ascertain the result will give Trump and conspiracy theorists enough time to suggest some insidious effort is afoot “to steal this from Dr. Oz.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com