Joe Scarborough went after Rep. Jim Jordan Friday morning after Morning Joe aired a lengthy clip of Thursday’s congressional hearing on the federal response to the coronavirus.

The clip showed Jordan hectoring Dr. Anthony Fauci in an uproarious moment that led to the NIAID chief pushing back hard on Jordan. Fauci told the Ohio Republican that he seemed to be making mitigation efforts “personal” and reminded him that over 560,00o Americans have been killed by this pandemic. The clip ended with Rep. Maxine Waters shouting “Shut your mouth” to Rep. Jordan.

The stunning exchange(s) received a lot of coverage, much of which called along partisan lines. Right-of-center outlets lauded Jordan for ostensibly holding Fauci’s feet to the fire, while their political opposites praised Fauci for pushing back.

So it may come as little surprise where Scarborough landed on this spectrum, but the detail about which he derided Rep. Jordan is still noteworthy.

“They have lied about Dr. Fauci, they have spread conspiracy theories about Dr. Fauci. They have said the most preposterous things,” Scarborough opened, before agreeing with Fauci’s assessment that “it is personal.”

“They’re trying to attack the messenger, who has been warning them, while they’ve been lying through their teeth to the American people, who has been warning that a lot of people could die,” Scarborough added. “And a year ago, they kept saying, open things up, everything’s fine, what is this? No worse than the flu. No worse — over 550,000 people are dead. And the lies continue. The scapegoating still continues. ”

He then mocked Jordan’s claim that the Constitution has been ignored during the pandemic, saying “No personal liberties were taken away. The Supreme Court has reviewed cases, the courts have reviewed cases; it’s just, it’s sheer idiocy playing for the lowest common denominator.”

He then turned to the aggregation economy (of which we may know a thing or two) and said “lies about Anthony Fauci have always gotten clicks. Conspiracy theories have always gotten clicks.”

“You have to be a moron to believe it, but there are, I guess, a lot of morons out there,” he continued before explaining something called “plandemmic, where they get somebody to come in just makes things up whole cloth, suggesting he killed people during the AIDS epidemic. It’s all filled with lies, and yet people are stupid enough to believe it. And so, Jim Jordan peddles those lies. And peddles the suggest that Anthony Fauci somehow is the problem instead of a coronavirus that’s spread across America and killed 550,000 people.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]