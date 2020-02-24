Joe Scarborough Rips Tom Steyer’s ‘Vanity Project That Could Help Re-Elect Donald Trump’

Joe Scarborough shared a harsh assessment for billionaire Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer on Monday morning, as the democratic establishment wakes up to an increasing likelihood that Independent Senator Bernie Sanders has become the clear favorite to win the nomination.

Sanders followed last week’s clear victory in the New Hampshire primary with what seems a clearly dominant win in the Nevada caucus, which puts a ton of pressure on fellow candidates to perform well in tomorrow’s South Carolina primary.

As Scarborough assessed the Democratic field, he noted: “we’ll see what happens with Tom Steyer in South Carolina, but Tom Steyer, you wonder why he hasn’t been funding other people race’s and be anti-Trump movements from the beginning of his campaign.”

Dave Wasserman, an editor at The Cook Political Report, said “It’s a vanity project, Joe.”

“Well, it is a vanity project and been a vanity project for a very long time,” Scarborough replied, adding “and it’s a vanity project that could help re-elect Donald Trump.”

