It is fair to say that Joe Scarborough is not impressed with Ron Johnson.

The Morning Joe host had in the past derided the Wisconsin Senator, comparing him to Brick Tamlund, the dimwitted weatherman played by Steve Carrell in Anchorman, but on Tuesday morning, Scarborough took his criticism up a few notches.

At issue is a recent radio interview in which Johnson defended his vote to acquit former President Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial for alleged incitement of the Capitol insurrection that was led by his supporters on Jan. 6.

Appearing on Milwaukee radio station WISN, Johnson condemned the attack but said he does not view it as an armed insurrection.

“The fact of the matter is, this didn’t seem like an armed insurrection, to me,” Johnson said. “When you hear of armed, don’t you think of firearms? Here’s the question I would’ve liked to ask, How many firearms were confiscated? I’m only aware of one.” Johnson added, “If that was a planned armed insurrection, you really have a bunch of idiots.”

In another radio interview, Johnson called the attack on Capitol “the most pitiful armed insurrection you could ever possibly imagine. The one guy in the Senate chambers there; he had plastic wrist ties. What was he expecting to do? Literally, go up to Mike Pence and capture him?”

During the recent impeachment trial, House Managers showed numerous video clips of the insurrectionists chanting “Hang Mike Pence,” and even one reading aloud an anti-Mike Pence tweet sent by Trump (after he had learned this Vice President had been evacuated) aloud over a bullhorn to fellow insurrectionists.

“Is that where they end up after this is all over?” Scarborough asked rhetorically, adding, “Pretending this did not happen? We have the video. We have the video.”

And so he and co-host Mika Brzezinski went, expressing reasonable shock at Senator Johnson’s curious downplaying of the Capitol riot.

“Ron Johnson is lying to the people of America. Ron Johnson is not worthy to be a United States senator,” Scarborough lamented.

Watch above via MSNBC.

