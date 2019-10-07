During a news-packed Monday morning, Morning Joe found time to address the combative exchange between Republican Senator Ron Johnson and Meet the Press host Chuck Todd from Sunday morning.

Co-host Joe Scarborough called out Johnson’s “sniveling, quisling-like performance” before throwing to Mike Barnicle, who said the Republican senator “appears to be very limited intellectually.”

The MTP interview went viral shortly after it aired, and was even mentioned in a Sunday night tweet by President Donald Trump, so by any measure it was newsworthy as the Wisconsin Senator employed the classic “best defense is a good offense” tactic so often employed by Trump’s defenders in the media

Johnson was reported to have claimed he “winced” when he learned that the Trump administration was withholding military aid to Ukraine, ostensibly tying it to an investigation into the 2016 election and looking into the son of former Vice President Joe Biden. But Johnson pretty much refused to address that story, instead chose to focus on a “deep state” conspiracy and admitting that he does not trust the FBI and CIA for fear that they are more interested in undermining President Trump than investigating the truth.

Barnicle said “Ron Johnson who appears very limited intellectually, the other senators who say the president was joking when he said China should investigate Joe Biden, these things are going live forever in the is history.” He continued “we are living through a particularly turbulent, depressing and dangerous period in American history unlike we’ve ever encountered before. And these people are going to be held accountable by history at some point starting now.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

