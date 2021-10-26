Joe Scarborough Slams ‘Hyper-Individualism Fetish’ Among the Unvaccinated: ‘Would Not Have Won’ World War II

Joe Scarborough condemned the “hyper-individualism” of anti-vaxx citizens by arguing that they are so wrapped up in themselves that they cannot contribute to the country’s general welfare.

Scarborough’s comments came on Tuesday as Morning Joe addressed reports that Pfizer-BioNTech will soon meet with the FDA to discuss authorizing their vaccine for use among young children. Mika Brzezinski remarked that “this could be a game-changer if a good amount of kids got vaccinated,” though she and Scarborough acknowledged the pushback that is likely to come from the anti-vaxx community.

“There is this hyper-individualism fetish that has grown over the past 15 or 20 years,” Scarborough said. “We have taken what has been great about this country which is individual freedom, individual rights, and it has become so skewed in that direction that nobody ever is thinking about what’s best for their country, their community, their neighborhood, their neighborhoods, their families…Thank God we didn’t have this sort of hyper-individualism after Pearl Harbor was bombed in 1941. We would not have won the war.”

Scarborough continued this line of thinking by pointing to past periods in America where people were asked to put the country’s common good ahead of themselves. This comes as the public debate over vaccine mandates rages on.

“We can’t even do that as a country now with a safe vaccine that’s one of the modern wonders of our time,” he lamented.

Eugene Robinson agreed by adding that it’s “tragic that people simply haven’t pulled together the way we have in the past.” Scarborough kept the WWII metaphor going though as he turned to Katty Kay and said “by the time Covid is over, twice as many Americans will have likely died from Covid than died in our fight against Hitler.”

Kay responded to that by pointing out that vaccine mandates have existed before, and that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is urging people to get the shot.

