Joe Scarborough Touts Recent Jan 6th Polling Numbers With Republicans: ‘This is Staring to Sink In’ With Trump’s Base

Joe Scarborough believes that the Select Committee Hearings on January 6th are “starting to sink in” with Republicans and Trump’s base of support. And he cited recent polling numbers to prove his point.

Morning Joe opened Monday’s show by reviewing recent polling data showing 58% of Americans polled believe former President Donald Trump should be charged criminally for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. However, 19% of Republicans polled agreed.

“Let’s stop for a second and think about this,” Scarborough opined. “In this world of small margins that we play by every election, whether it was 2016 or 2020, let’s just stop for a second and go, oh, wow. Only 19% of Republicans think he should be charged with a crime and go to jail. That’s one in five Republicans.”

The Morning Joe host then turned to his own political past in which was a four-time elected Republican member of the House of Representatives. “Now, I must say, I ran four times and won easily four times, but if one in Five of my base thought I should have been charged with a crime and gone to jail, I mean, I would have gone and practiced law a lot earlier.

“Again, this is starting to resonate. This is starting to sink in.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

