Joe Scarborough directly compared President Donald Trump’s self-serving rhetoric on the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic to the curious rhetorical standards put forth by Communist China on the very same topic.

In conversation with Financial Times’ Ed Luce, Scarborough read from an article “As part of a global Chinese campaign of shifting blame from Beijing’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chinese embassy published a letter, claiming French nurses abandoned their posts and left old people to die of hunger and disease.”

Scarborough then pivoted to the direct comparison between China’s authoritarian regime and Trump. “The Chinese are doing just what Donald Trump is doing. Donald Trump is doing just like the communist Chinese are doing,” the Morning Joe co-host noted. “They both screwed up monumentally. Both of them, in their own ways, are going to be blamed by historians for most of what has happened since December.”

“Donald Trump blaming everybody but himself, of course. The Chinese are doing the same thing on the global level. I don’t think it’s going to work for either.”

During Sunday’s White House coronavirus press conference, Trump opened by reading from a Wall Street Journal opinion piece the lauded Trump’s handling of the pandemic, then later played a clip of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo praising the federal response as well. Trump received criticism for focusing on his own praise over the nearly 40,000 American deaths at the time.

Watch above via MSNBC.

