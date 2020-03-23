Joe Scarborough said it would be an “act of suicide” for American society if President Donald Trump lifts restrictions around the country while the coronavirus pandemic is still wrecking havoc.

Morning Joe started the week by talking about how Trump tweeted “WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF” on Sunday night, which suggests that the president views the economic pains of the pandemic as worse than the virus’ health risks.

WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2020

As Scarborough spoke with his panel about this, he lamented that there aren’t enough coronavirus tests for the American people, which means the economy will keep taking hits while “we keep flying in the dark.” He warned, however, that if Trump rolls back restrictive policies across the country now and tells people to go back to work, “it would be an act of suicide for our society if the president did that.”

“An act of suicide,” Scarborough repeated. “For millions of Americans, it would be the height of recklessness and irresponsibility as every medical professional says he needs to do just the opposite and he’s been told that for two weeks.”

Mike Barnicle agreed, saying that would be tantamount to “re-creating the 1918 plague.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]