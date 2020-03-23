2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden will deliver a speech on the coronavirus Monday, following repeated calls on social media questioning where Biden has been during the crisis.

On Friday, during a phone call with reporters, Biden accused President Donald Trump of having “been behind the curve throughout this whole response,” before saying, “I promise you’re going to hear more of me than you want to.”

Watch above via Joe Biden.

