Trump Fires Back at ‘Washed Up’ John Bolton in Hannity Interview

President Donald Trump fired back at John Bolton Wednesday night during an interview with Sean Hannity over his new book.

Among the more serious allegations from Bolton is that Trump asked the president of China for help in his reelection and that China “should go ahead with building” concentration camps.

Hannity brought up Bolton’s past praise of Trump before asking the president for his reaction.

The president insisted nobody has been as tough on China as he has before saying the following about his former National Security Advisor:

“He broke the law. He was a washed-up guy, I have him a chance, he couldn’t get Senate confirmed so I gave him a non-Senate confirmed position so I could put him there, see how he worked. I wasn’t very enamored, he went into the Middle East. He was one of the big guns for ‘let’s go into Iraq.’ That didn’t work out too well and I was against that a long time ago before I was ever thinking about doing what I’m doing now. But he was one of the people who wanted to go into Iraq… He broke the law. Very simple. As is a much as it’s going to be broken. It’s highly classified information. And he did not have approval, that’s come out now very loud and very strong.”

Separately, the president told the Wall Street Journal, “He is a liar… Everybody in the White House hated John Bolton.”

You can watch his comments to Hannity above, via Fox News.

