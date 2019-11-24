CNN contributor John Dean told CNN Newsroom that he believes the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump should continue and not go up for a vote.

Anchor Ana Cabrera noted Sunday that it seems like new information on the Ukraine scandal is coming out every day. “It doesn’t feel like the investigation is complete. Is it too soon to vote and hand this over to Senate Republicans?” she asked Dean.

“I think it is,” he said. “What’s going to happen is the House Intelligence Committee is going to write up a report and send it to the House Judiciary Committee. The Judiciary Committee can further investigate this before writing articles of impeachment. I hope they do. I think they should.”

Dean said he hopes the Judiciary Committee takes another look at Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen before drawing up articles of impeachment.

After playing a clip of Dean testifying against his former boss, President Richard Nixon, Cabrera asked “where are we in history as it pertains to the presidency of Donald Trump?”

“We’ve never had a president be subject to an impeachment proceeding during their first term. It’s always occurred in the second terms. It will have an influence on the election,” he said. “A number of commentators who have said really the American people are going to have the final say on this regardless of what happens in the House and Senate because this president is going to have to deal with this issue before voters. I think that’s correct.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]