‘Reading Is Fundamental’: John King Roasts Rick Scott for Falsely Claiming His Plan Wouldn’t Raise Taxes on Most Americans

CNN’s John King had a grand time fact-checking Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) on Wednesday about his proposal that calls for raising income taxes on most Americans. However, Scott flatly denied this during an appearance on Hannity Tuesday night.

The idea is part of an 11-point plan Scott released, which the senator said Republicans should enact once they retake control of the government.

During Scott’s Fox News appearance, Sean Hannity referenced a claim by Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) that Scott “wants working families and seniors to pay more.”

“Did you see Chuckie Schumer saying that your plan is to raise taxes on more than half of Americans?” asked Hannity. “I didn’t see that in your plan. Did you have that in your plan? Was it in invisible ink in the copy that I got?”

“Of course not,” replied Scott. “No.”

This is false.

“Rick Scott was on another network last night,” King noted. “And he said, ‘No, no, no no. Democrats say there are tax hikes here. There are not.'”

King aired the clip of Scott telling Hannity he’s not calling for more taxes.

“Let’s help Senator Scott there,” he said, holding up a copy of the plan. “Reading is fundamental. I was taught that when I was young. It’s right here in Senator Scott’s plan: ‘All Americans should pay some income tax to have skin in the game, even if a small amount. Currently, over half of Americans pay no income tax.'”

King told viewers they can access Scott’s plan online. “It’s right there. You can defend that proposal if you want. Instead, he denies it exists in his own plan.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com