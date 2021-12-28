CNN Doc SLAMS Ron Johnson’s Vax Comments: ‘If This Is Not an Act, Then He Is Just the Most Ignorant Man in the United States Senate’

CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner took Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) to task on Tuesday for comments he made on Fox News about the safety and effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines.

“We all hoped and prayed the vaccines would be 100% effective, 100% safe,” said Johnson on Monday’s Fox News Primetime. “But they’re not. We now know that fully vaccinated individuals can catch Covid, they can transmit Covid. So what’s the point?”

After playing a clip of Johnson’s appearance, CNN’s Poppy Harlow asked Reiner for his reaction.

“I’d say that he’s so misguided that it makes me wonder whether this is all just an act,” Reiner responded. “And if it is an act, what does that say about what he thinks his constituents want to hear?”

In his remarks, Johnson omitted the crucial fact that being vaccinated against Covid-19 greatly reduces one’s risk of dying or requiring hospitalization as a result of having the virus.

“The only people dying essentially now from this virus are the unvaccinated,” Reiner continued. “And the vast majority of people being hospitalized in this country are the unvaccinated. And his propagation of this nonsense that somehow vaccines don’t work and are unsafe is the reason why so many of his constituents are becoming hospitalized and are dying. And if this is not an act, then he is just the most ignorant man in the United States Senate. And that says a lot.”

Johnson is no stranger to fear-mongering about the vaccine. In August he praised anti-vaxxer Alex Berenson as a “courageous voice of reason.”

Watch above via CNN.

