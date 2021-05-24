Axios’ Jonathan Swan appeared on MSNBC Monday and followed up on his interview with Congresswoman Liz Cheney.

Cheney has been very outspoken denouncing the big lie about the election and calling out Donald Trump’s rhetoric, but Swan confronted her over the link between that rhetoric and the voting laws several states are passing.

The Wyoming Republican defended some of these voting laws and said, “Each state is different.”

Swan told Nicolle Wallace Monday that Cheney’s not acknowledging these voting laws as being connected to those baseless claims. He brought up recent polling showing a majority of Republicans don’t believe Joe Biden legitimately won, saying it’s not just a result of Trump’s rhetoric but of the many years of Republican rhetoric about voter fraud.

After noting the large number of voting laws Republicans are pushing, Swan added, “It really beggars belief to sort of say that these things aren’t connected.”

Wallace went so far as to say Cheney may be hurting her credibility “in waging her own crusade against Donald Trump’s assault on democracy.”

“It did surprise me that she would not acknowledge any link,” Swan said. “There manifestly is. There’s no way that you can plausibly argue that all of these… Republican-controlled state legislatures just, out of a burst of spontaneous inspiration individually around the country, a flowering of concern at unprecedented levels with no attachment whatsoever to the fact that the most powerful and influential Republican in the country has been telling everyone that there’s voter fraud.”

“It’s a bit of a stretch to try and divorce these two things.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]