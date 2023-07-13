Jonathan Turley Bashes Chris Wray’s Response to House GOP Hearing Questions: ‘Treating the Public Like Chumps’

Jonathan Turley accused FBI Director Chris Wray of evading questions from Republicans during his intense hearing before the House Judiciary Committee.

The Fox News legal analyst joined Brian Kilmeade on Thursday to discuss the hearing that was full of heated dramatics, though Wray’s critics couldn’t corner him as he defended the bureau. Asked for his thoughts on Wray’s testimony, Turley panned it as a “false appearance of contrition and substance from the director.”

He only apologized violations that have already been found by courts and Congress, by the way, against the best efforts of the FBI. So for things that that are already established, he went ahead and said ‘Well, we will never do that again.’ But in terms the violations that we have already laid out in terms of censorship, FISA violations, with the secret court, those were already laid out in the public record. He just refused to comment. Sometimes he said that he didn’t have any recollection. And it was a maddening experience. I mean, the thing is Congress has to make a decision here. You know, they just went through an entire hearing where they were given nothing. He was far more detailed when Eric Swalwell asked him about the FBI family day. With that, he just held forth at length. But when he was asked about censorship, he gives answers that seem rather obviously false. He said that the FBI focused on foreign disinformation. That’s just not true. I mean, we have the emails. At some point, you are treating the public like chumps.

Kilmeade agreed Wray’s comments were “maddening” regarding how the FBI supposedly imposed censorship. He also accused Wray of not answering the question when Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) confronted him on how the FBI handled Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Turley took issue with Wray claiming unfamiliarity with various allegations that have been carried in the media for some time.

It’s the same type of evasion. He could have answered some of these questions. He just chose not to. So the question is, what is Congress going to do about it. They have a very serious censorship scandal. You have 155 page opinion from this court. You have the Twitter Files that you just mentioned. There’s ample evidence to show that what the director said yesterday does not comport with the truth. So the question is what is Congress going to do about it?

Turley concluded that Republicans must be “more nimble” and “aggressive” in scrutinizing Wray.

Watch above via Fox News.

