Jonathan Turley ‘Stunned’ By Raskin Touting ‘Perfectly Normal’ Conduct of Hunter Biden Probe: ‘God Help Us If This Is The Normal Process’

Fox News contributor and constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley was stunned by House Oversight Committee ranking member Jamie Raskin‘s (D-MD) claim that the investigation into and prosecution of Hunter Biden was “normal” during a hearing with Internal Revenue Service Whistleblowers on Wednesday.

“We’ll hear about the back-and-forth among investigators, prosecutors, and a Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney, over a dozen people who spent four years investigating the president’s son. We’ll hear about how they disagreed on investigative steps and what criminal charges to bring — all normal stuff in government investigations that doesn’t usually lead to a congressional hearing,” argued Raskin in his opening statement at the hearing.

During an intermission, John Roberts and Turley keyed in on Raskin’s argument. “We know what he’s trying to do here, but does he have a point?” asked Roberts.

“Well I was stunned when Raskin said what you’re about to hear is perfectly normal,” began Turley. “And he was sitting in front of two witnesses who are incredibly credible and forthcoming, and they’re saying that this was anything but normal. They had never encountered anything like this before. They were waived off witnesses. They had targets tipped off before searches occurred. They had agreement with prosecutors on multiple felonies that were scuttled. They describe how there was a knowing decision to allow crimes in 2014-2015 to expire because of statute of limitations.”

“It was anything but normal. I mean, God help us if this is the normal process of an investigation and prosecution.

Whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler have alleged that the investigation into Biden faced interference at multiple stages, including that other U.S. attorneys refused lead prosecutor David Weiss’s request that charges be brought against Biden in their jurisdictions.

In an interview with CBS’s Catherine Herridge, Ziegler said that he was not allowed to interview Hunter Biden’s adult children, and that one prosecutor warned that it would “get us into hot water.

