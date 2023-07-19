IRS Whistleblower Claims He Was Stopped From Interviewing Hunter Biden’s Adult Children, Told It Would ‘Get Us Into Hot Water’

IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler told CBS News correspondent Catherine Herridge that investigators were prevented from interviewing Hunter Biden’s adult children during an exclusive interview.

Ziegler is one of two IRS agents to allege that the investigation into Biden was hamstrung by political consideration. Prior to his appearance on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, he was referred to in documents as “Agent X.”

During an exchange of a pre-recorded interview with Herridge released by CBS on Wednesday afternoon, Ziegler said that forces above his head put “roadblock after roadblock” in front of him.

The exchange with Herridge went like this:

HERRIDGE: Why did you want to interview Hunter Biden’s adult children? ZIEGLER: So a lot of the business deductions, expenses related to the adult children. HERRIDGE: Did you get the approvals? ZIEGLER: So, we never received the approvals to talk to those people. HERRIDGE: What did the assistant U.S. attorney tell you? ZIEGLER: That that’s gonna get us into hot water. HERRIDGE: Is that in the IRS handbook, avoiding hot water? ZIEGLER: No, but I mean, I was asking to do these certain things, and roadblock after roadblock was put up in front of me.

Ziegler has alleged that while the U.S. Attorney for Delaware and lead prosecutor on the Biden case, David Weiss, supported bringing felony charges against Biden, others at the Department of Justice resisted bringing a maximalist case against him.

Biden and Weiss have agreed to a deal in which Biden pleads guilty to tax crimes, and admits to the facts of a potential gun charge against him in order to avoid a prison sentence.

In his interview with Herridge, Ziegler said he was a Democrat, but did not vote in the 2020 presidential election because he thought it would be “irresponsible” given his ongoing work on the Biden investigation

“At the end of the day, it’s a matter of are we treating everyone the same? Are we treating all taxpayers the same?” he argued.

“And in this case?” asked Herridge.

“And in this case, no, I don’t think so,” answered Ziegler.

