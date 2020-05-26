White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is defending her wild rant against reporters in the briefing room from last Friday, in which she accused the press corps of wanting to see houses of worship stay closed, and blasted them for not asking questions about the Michael Flynn case.

Appearing on Fox & Friends Tuesday morning, the press secretary claimed she was not questioning the religious beliefs of the press corps when she said, “Boy, it is interesting to be in a room that desperately wants to see these churches and houses of worship stay closed.”

“Many of our journalists are great men and women of faith — and differing faiths whether it be the Jewish faith, Christian faith, the Muslim faith,” McEnany said. “What I was saying is I was asked 11 questions as to why churches would be allowed to reopen. It was a bit peculiar to be asked these 11 questions in a row. And for the onus and the focus to be solely to be on why churches are essential, I’ve never been asked why a liquor store was essential. So I was merely pointing that out.”

The CDC has warned of increased risk for coronavirus transmission at worship services due to the size of gatherings and difficulty to maintain social distance. Liquor stores are widely seen by health experts to pose far less risk as patrons generally have an easier time social distancing.

McEnany went on stand by her scolding of the press for not asking “the real questions” of former President Barack Obama in relation to the Michael Flynn case.

“Journalists are not above being questioned themselves,” McEnany said. “Journalism is a great and noble profession. But there has been a death of journalists asking the real questions for president Obama, the criminal leak of Michael Flynn’s identity. Who leaked that identity? The dossier which was used to launch a three year investigation into this president and spy on his campaign. Why aren’t those questions being asked?”

“It’s journalistic malpractice not to ask those questions. And I can count on one hand the journalists who are — like [Fox Business host] Maria Bartiromo and [CBS reporter] Catherine Herridge. But where is … the curiosity from the press corps? There’s an extreme lack of curiosity at play.”

McEnany failed to note the coronavirus pandemic — with a domestic death toll approaching 100,000, unemployment the worst it’s been since the great depression, and some states still not open after having spent most of the past three months in lockdown — as a topic which journalists and their audience might consider to be more important than the Flynn case at the moment.

Watch above, via Fox News.

