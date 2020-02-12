Joy Behar went on a tear Wednesday morning as The View discussed the Justice Department’s reversal on Roger Stone’s sentence after President Donald Trump publicly criticized it.

A DOJ spokesperson insisted the decision was made before the president’s tweet, but later yesterday all four prosecutors in the Stone case resigned. So there’s been a great deal of skepticism.

Sunny Hostin today said it’s “very rare” to see a move like this, saying, “I’ve never seen it happen in my entire career.”

“We need to find out why this decision was made,” she added.

“As if the Republican Party is going to do something about it,” Behar remarked. “We’re living in a no law and no order… If you’re related to Trump or you’re a friend of Trump, go out and rob a bank because he’s got you covered right now! Go out and commit a crime. Nothing matters anymore!”

“He fires heroes like Vindman and rewards criminals like Roger Stone,” she continued. “This is the country you are living in right now, ladies and gentlemen. Pay attention please.”

You can watch above, via ABC.

